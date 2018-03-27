Laurie Metcalf says “it was easy” stepping back into character for “Roseanne” revival

ABC/Adam Rose(NEW YORK) — It’s been about 20 years since Roseanne last graced our TV screens, but Laurie Metcalf says stepping back into the Conners’ world for the ABC revival came naturally.

“It was easy because we spent nine years together figuring out that family dynamic and to recreate it happened within like half an hour,” jokes Metcalf, who plays Jackie. “You know, basically around the table read when we got the first script.”

The show, which originally ran from 1988 to 1997, stars Roseanne Barr and John Goodman as working class, middle-America parents to three kids. When the new episodes pick up, Metcalf says we find Jackie — Roseanne’s younger sister — in a familiar place.

“It’s not a surprise to where she’s at now,” she says. “I mean, she’s still finding excuses to hang out at the house a lot and I’m not quite sure that she’s in a relationship. There’s no mention of Jackie being in a relationship in the nine episodes that we shot. Maybe if we ever get to revisit it again we can explore that.”

There will be some differences to the reboot, however.

“You know, obviously it’s the Conners in 2018 so we have to be current,” Metcalf says. “We have to talk about issues that are around right now, current issues but they all boil down to still the family and I think the writers have been very true to the characters.”



The 10th season of Roseanne kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.