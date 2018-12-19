'Laverne & Shirley's' Cindy Williams calls Penny Marshall's death “an extraordinary loss”

L-R: Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams on “Laverne & Shirley”; ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Two days after Penny Marshall died, her former TV co-star has finally spoken publicly about it.

“What an extraordinary loss. My good friend, Penny Marshall is gone — one in a million,” said Laverne & Shirley co-star Cindy Williams, in a statement provided by her rep to ABC News.

Williams goes on to call Marshall “Utterly unique, a truly great talent. And, oh what fun we had! Can’t describe how I ‘ll miss her.”

Williams played best pal Shirley Feeney opposite Marshall’s Laverne DeFazio on the sitcom Laverne & Shirley. The Happy Days spinoff ran from 1976 to 1983.

Marshall, who also directed hit films including Big, A League of Their Own and the Oscar-nominated Awakenings, died Monday in her Hollywood Hills home due to complications from diabetes. She was 75.

