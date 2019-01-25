'Law & Order: SVU' vet Christopher Meloni headed to 'Handmaid's Tale'

Hulu(LOS ANGELES) — Law & Order: SVU alum Christopher Meloni and The Haunting of Hill House‘s Elizabeth Reaser will join the cast of Hulu’s hit series The Handmaid’s Tale for its upcoming third season.

Meloni will play Commander Winslow, who is described as, “a powerful and magnetic Commander who hosts Commander Fred Waterford and his wife Serena Joy — played by Ralph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski, respectively — on an important trip.” Reaser will portray Winslow’s wife, “a friend and inspiration to Serena Joy.”

The Handmaid’s Tale Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss, as well as fellow returning stars Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, and Samira Wiley — and another series newcomer, West Wing veteran Bradley Whitford — are currently working on The Handmaid’s Tale‘s third season.

