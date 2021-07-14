Lea Michele honors Cory Monteith on 8th anniversary of his passing

Michael Buckner/Getty Images For Chrysalis

Tuesday marked the somber anniversary of Glee star Cory Monteith‘s unexpected death. And for the eighth year in a row, Lea Michelle honored her late boyfriend and Glee co-star.

Sharing a black and white photo of the actor to her Instagram story on Tuesday, Michele added a single red heart emoji to the the snap, which depicts a smiling Cory wearing a varsity jacket and waving to the audience.

The Broadway star has consistently honored Monteith on July 13 and, in 2016, revealed she’d gotten two tattoos in his honor. The actress unveiled her first ink on Instagram, which was the number 5. Monteith played the character Finn — a quarterback who wore the number 5 on his jersey — on Glee.

“And one more.. for my Quarterback.. #5,” Michele wrote.

She also has the name “Finn” inscribed on her back, which she previously showed off when posing for the cover of Women’s Health UK.

Michele, 34, also spoke about the struggle to put her life back together following Monteith’s passing.

“I worked very, very, very hard and I got back to that place where I was genuinely happy and strong and ready to live again and see the world and, you know, bring in more beautiful experiences,” she told FLARE magazine two years following Monteith’s death.

The actress married entrepreneur Zandy Reich in 2019 and, last year, the two welcomed a son named Ever Leo.

Monteith died in 2013 of a heroin and alcohol overdose at age 31.

