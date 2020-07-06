Leslie David Baker is trying to make ‘The Office’ spinoff happen

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — It’s been seven years since The Office last aired but that hasn’t stopped Leslie David Baker from trying to launch a spinoff.

Baker, who portrayed Stanley Hudson on the popular sitcom, shared news of the potential spinoff with his Instagram followers.

“It’s True! I’m really back! Uncle Stan coming soon!” he shared in an Instagram caption before directing fans to a Kickstarter account to help contribute to making the show a reality.

In exchange for a donation, The Office alum is offering a variety of different perks including but not limited to a shoutout on the website, receiving a hard copy of the script, appearing as an extra on an episode and even dinner with the cast.

In the following days, he continued to tease the project and released a synopsis of new show which would follow his character.

“After enjoying his retirement in Florida, carving wood, enjoying the white sand beaches, and dancing to old disco, Uncle Stan gets a call from his nephew Lucky in Los Angeles asking for help with his two kids and running his motorcycle/flower shop,” the description reads. “With his business failing, his kids growing up without enough attention, and on the brink of losing his patience with the cast of characters he has working in the shop, Lucky is going to need all the help he can get from no-nonsense Uncle Stan.”

In order for the spinoff to happen, Baker and the team need to raise $300,000 for the project by August 1.

By Danielle Long

