Letitia Wright injured shooting ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Marvel Studios

Letitia Wright was injured Wednesday during an overnight shoot in Boston for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

She “sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt,” a Marvel spokesperson tells Deadline. “She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.”

The NAACP Image Award and SAG Award winner is reprising her role as Shuri from Black Panther, a science and technology wizard who’s the sister of T’Challa, also known as Black Panther, who was played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

While Wright shot her scene in Boston, primary production for the sequel is taking place in Atlanta.

Incidentally, Wright was spotted yesterday at MIT, along with co-star Danai Gurira. The location is important to Marvel Comics fans: not only is it Tony Stark’s alma mater, but the school is also attended by Riri Williams, who in the comics creates her own Iron Man-like suit and becomes Iron Heart. Actress Dominique Thorne has already been confirmed to be playing Williams in Wakanda: Forever, before the character is spun off into her own show on Disney+.

Gurira, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, and director Ryan Coogler are also returning from the 2018 film, which has grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to open July 8, 2020.

Marvel is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.