Letitia Wright on missing Coachella for “Avengers”: “I'm mad…jealous right now”

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — As Black Panther star Letitia Wright gears up for the release of the Avengers: Infinity War on Friday, where she will reprise her role of Wakandan princess Shuri, fans of the young actress are wondering if Shuri finally made it to Coachella.

If you recall in Black Panther, King T’Challa took Shuri to California to share his plans for opening up a community center in Oakland. Of course, Shuri had other ideas for her trip to Cali, hoping that her big brother would instead take her to the annual music festival in Indio, California.

“No, it did not happen,” Wright tells ABC Radio. “You know why I haven’t been to Coachella? Because I’m here.”



Wright is referring to her recent press trip to New York, where she was promoting the upcoming Avengers. On the subject of Coachella, Wright says she did end up seeing “clips” of the performances, but still feels frustrated that she missed the big event.

“I’m working hard for Avengers, you know, we have…to get our work in and then we go to L.A.,” she explains. “Yeah, we’re going to be in a room, while everybody is looking at Beyoncé or whoever else. But, I saw the clips.”

Wright admits she’s still clearly upset at missing the infamous #Beychella, where Beyoncé made history as the first black woman to headline the music festival and paid homage to HBCUs with her performance.



“I’m mad like jealous right now,” she said. “So, we can change the subject.”

The good news is Wright is staying optimistic about the situation and looking ahead.

“Yeah, it’s cool though. Next year,” she says.



No word on whether King T’Challa will officially be her escort.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters this Friday. Marvel Studios, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

