Letitia Wright shares moving video tribute to 'Black Panther' co-star Chadwick Boseman

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Letitia Wright honored her late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman with a heartbreaking tribute on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old actress, who played Boseman’s onscreen sister, Shuri, in the 2018 Marvel Studios blockbuster, shared an emotional spoken-word statement reflecting on the devastating loss and what their relationship meant to her.

“It is written, there is nothing new under the sun, but the sun stood still that morning, refusing to shine,” Wright shared. “Dark clouds surrounding, confusion setting in. Tears flowing, rivers so deep. I didn’t know this is what I was waking up to — my brother, an angel on earth, departed.”

“A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm,” she continued. “You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place. Words can’t describe how I feel — how we all feel — that losing you was forced upon us. To accept this as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye.”

“But against all the odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you,” Wright finishes. “I’ll never forget the day that I met you, before I got on the plane to L.A. for my first meeting with you, God told me that you were my brother and that I am to love you as such. And I always did, and I always will.”

Boseman died at age of 43 of colon cancer, his family announced on Aug. 28. Few knew the actor was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, which eventually progressed to stage 4. Many expressing amazement at Boseman’s strength in filming several movies, including Marshall, Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, while undergoing surgeries and chemotherapy.

By Hayley FitzPatrick

