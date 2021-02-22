Let's all go to the movies…well, some of us: New York City theaters to reopen March 5 with capacity caps

iStock/Vladimir Vladimirov(NEW YORK) — As part of his daily coronavirus-related press conference, embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that movie theaters in the Big Apple will be allowed to reopen March 5.

However, there’s a catch: Movie houses will be capped at 25% capacity — with no more than 50 people allowed in each theater at the same time.

Masks, social distancing and increased sanitizing procedures will also be mandated.

The movie theater announcement comes days after Cuomo, currently under federal investigation for allegedly hiding the death toll caused by his COVID-19 nursing home mandate, allowed similar limited openings for sporting arenas.

By Stephen Iervolino

