Levar Burton gives “no comment” to TMZ about ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting gig

Sony Pictures Television/Jeopardy! Productions

If you’re looking for any scoop about Levar Burton and his possible future as the host of Jeopardy! following Mike Richards‘ short stint, don’t ask the man himself.

The affable Star Trek: The Next Generation and Reading Rainbow star was tracked by a TMZ reporter to a Staples store in Los Angeles, where he asked Burton about the gig.

“No comment,” a masked Burton replied, adding, “I’ve got nothing to say.”

The reporter persisted, insisting he — and “so many people” — were pulling for him, to which a giggling Burton noted, “What does ‘no comment’ mean?”

Well, at least he answered that in the form of a question.

Officially, the search for a new host continues after Richards stepped down last week in light of past insensitive comments he made on a podcast. In the meantime, Mayim Bialik, who was recently announced as a host for Jeopardy! specials, is filling in behind the podium.

Burton is a fan favorite to host Jeopardy! and was one of the guest hosts, along with Bialik, prior to Richards’ being announced as host.

