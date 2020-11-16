LeVar Burton thanks fans for petition calling for him to be next 'Jeopardy!' host

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — After the death of Alex Trebek earlier in the month, millions of Jeopardy! fans are wondering who will succeed him behind the podium of the popular quiz show.

Tens of thousands of fans have already made their choice, via the petition site Change.org — Emmy-winning Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton. The children’s TV mainstay, director and Star Trek: The Next Generation cast member is apparently tickled by the nearly 88 thousand people and counting who have volunteered him to fill Trebek’s shoes.

“Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: the Next Generation, and filling the roll [sic] of Kunta Kinte in the ever important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds,” the petition reads.

“Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support!” Burton recently tweeted in response.

Also favored by fans to succeed Trebek is former contestant Ken Jennings, who holds the record for the most consecutive Jeopardy! wins, with 74.

By Stephen Iervolino

