Liam Neeson reflects on impact of 'Schindler's List,' 25 years later

L-R: Embeth Davidtz, Steven Spielberg, Liam Neeson, Sir Ben Kingsley and Caroline Goodall attend the “Schindler’s List” 25th anniversary cast reunion at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival(NEW YORK) — Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking film Schindler’s List marks its 25th anniversary Saturday.

The movie, which first hit select U.S. theaters on December 15, 1994, stars Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved the lives of more than one thousand Jewish people during the Holocaust.

“I’m glad I was part of it, very definitely so,” Neeson tells ABC Radio, reflecting on the film’s impact 25 years later. “It was great to work with Steven Spielberg who’s one of the master storytellers in cinema. The horror of what happened still is within me. I find myself still reading books on Holocaust literature.”

He adds, “I can’t believe it’s 25 years.”

Ben Kingsley co-starred in the film as Schindler’s Jewish accountant Itzhak Stern and Ralph Fiennes played the Nazi S.S. officer, Amon Göth.

Schindler’s List took home seven Oscars in 1994, including best picture and best director for Spielberg.

On December 7, a digitally re-mastered version of the film was re-released in theaters for a limited engagement in honor of the 25th anniversary milestone.

