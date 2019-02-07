Liam Neeson reportedly scraps 'Late Show' appearance following racial comments

ABC(NEW YORK) — Liam Neeson has reportedly canceled his scheduled appearance on Friday’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, a source tells The Wrap.

The cancellation comes on the heels of Neeson’s comments during a recent interview with the British paper The Independent that he wanted to “unleash physical violence” against black men after a close friend revealed she had been brutally raped by one decades ago.

Neeson clarified his remarks to Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts on Tuesday, insisting that he’s “not a racist,” adding that if his friend has said her attacker had been white, or Scottish, or any other ethnicity, he would have searched for someone who fit that description.

He also told Roberts that the lesson he wants people to take away from the controversial statements is that he learned, “Violence begets violence. Bigotry begets bigotry.”

Glenn Close, a best actress Oscar nominee for her role in The Wife, will appear on The Late Show in Neeson’s place, according to the insider.

Neeson attended the Tuesday New York City premiere of his film Cold Pursuit, opening nationwide on Friday, but the red carpet portion of the evening prior to the movie was canceled.

