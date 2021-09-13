“Life is beautiful”: Jeff Bridges reveals his cancer is in remission, details COVID-19 battle

Bridges and Geston in 2019 – Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Dude abides.

Jeff Bridges shared a promising update with fans Monday about his cancer battle.

“My cancer is in remission — the 9″ x 12″ mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble,” the Big Lebowski actor revealed in a note posted on his website.

Bridges said he’s been seeing a therapist and has been working toward getting off oxygen assistance, which he said he’d needed “to walk around” until recently.

The Oscar winner also shared that he bested a personal goal of walking his youngest daughter, Haley, down the aisle at her wedding. He shared that he did that, and shared a father-daughter dance, “without oxygen.”

The TRON star also revealed that he fought COVID-19, saying the virus “kicked my a** pretty good.” He said he’s double vaccinated and is “feeling much better now.”

Bridges linked to a previously unpublished entry on his website that detailed his and wife Susan Geston‘s experience with COVID-19.

While Gaston only spent five days in the hospital, he stayed there for five weeks. His immune system has been weakened from his chemotherapy treatments.

“My dance with Covid makes my cancer look like a piece of cake,” he wrote, adding that, although he had “moments of tremendous pain,” he “felt happy & joyous most of the time.”

Bridges continued, “This brush with mortality has brought me a real gift. Life is brief & beautiful. Love is all around us, & available [at] all times. It’s a matter of opening ourselves to receive the gift…I mean, who would want to get cancer & Covid? Well… it turns out I would. I would, because I get to learn more about love, & learn things that I never would have if I never got it.”

The Hollywood legend first revealed he was diagnosed with lymphoma last October.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.