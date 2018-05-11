“Life of the Party” leads this week's new movies

New Line Cinema(LOS ANGELES) — The following movies open nationwide on Friday:

* Life of the Party — After suddenly getting dumped by husband, a middle-aged mom — played by Melissa McCarthy — goes back to college and immerses herself in campus life, with some help from her daughter — portrayed by Molly Gordon. Maya Rudolph and Matt Walsh also star. Rated PG-13.

* Breaking In — Gabrielle Union produced and stars in this thriller about a woman who fights to protect her family during a home invasion. Rated PG-13.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* The Seagull — This film adaptation of the Anton Chekhov classic centers on a love triangle that unfolds between an aging actress, her lover and an ingenue — played by Annette Bening, Corey Stolland Saoirse Ronan, respectively. Elisabeth Moss, Brian Dennehy, Billy Howle and Mare Winningham also star. Rated PG-13.

