Lil Rel wants Michelle Obama to run for Mayor of Chicago

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Chi-town native Lil Rel has a strong recommendation for who should be the next mayor of his hometown.

In an interview with The Blast, Rel says even though former president Barack Obama is once again available to serve as Chicago’s mayor, he’d prefer if his wife Michelle throws her hat into the ring.

“I wish Michelle Obama would run for Mayor,” he told The Blast. “It seems like she would be great. If she was mayor I know a lot of great changes would happen.”

Rel, who currently stars in his own FOX sitcom titled Rel, explains that he’s ready for “new energy” in Chicago now that the city’s current mayor, Rahm Emanuel, is not seeking another term.

Rel airs Sunday nights at 9:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

