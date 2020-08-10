Lin-Manuel Miranda and other original 'Hamilton' cast members uniting for livestream event

Disney+(NEW YORK) — The original cast of the Broadway hit Hamilton are virtually reuniting for an important cause.

Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Renee Elise Goldsberry are among the original cast members who are coming together for the final HAM4CHANGE virtual livestream in benefit of a series of organizations combating systemic racism.

The two-hour livestream will be hosted by Andrew Chappelle and feature a variety of interactive games, behind-the-scenes facts about the Broadway smash and share previously unrevealed content.

Fans can also purchase the ultimate fan VIP experience where Lin-Manuel will create a personalized freestyle on the spot during a one-on-one call. Virtual meet-and-greets with individual cast members are also available for purchase.

Proceeds raised through the livestream will be donated to African American Policy Forum, which works to dismantle systemic racism by connecting activists and policy-makers; Know Your Rights Camp, fighting for liberation of the Black community through education and shape leaders for the future; and the Black AIDS Institute that works to end the HIV epidemic among the Black community and provide critical resources.

The special livestream will take place on August 15 through video app Looped at 7 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.