Lin-Manuel Miranda explains why he didn’t submit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” for Oscar consideration

Lin-Manuel Miranda has a message to Encanto fans who believe “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” deserved an Oscar nod over “Dos Oruguitas” — the latter captures the essence of the film.

“When you’re submitting a song to the Oscars for consideration, your only goal should be what represents the themes of this movie, because you’re asking for a part to stand in for the whole,” he told ABC Audio’s Close Up with Kelley Carter podcast. He added of the track that plays when Mirabel and Abuela come to a mutual emotional understanding, “‘Dos Oruguitas’ is the kernel. It’s the trauma, and it’s the wonder of this family and their gifts, all in one…musical moment.”

Miranda added that the success of “Bruno” — now Disney’s longest-running number-one song — is “one of the great surprises and joys of my life.”

Should “Dos Oruguitas” win the Oscar for Best Original Song, Miranda will achieve EGOT status. The Hamilton creator finds the honor both “thrilling and intimidating” because, “Everyone in that club is pretty amazing.” He listed off a few of his “heroes” — EGOT winners John Legend, Rita Moreno and Marvin Hamlisch — and said, “I think that the most important thing for me to do is…stay a student and realize I’m still getting started, I still have so much to learn.”

Miranda said late Rent playwright and composer Jonathan Larson — the subject of his directorial debut tick, tick…BOOM! — is another hero of his. “He was the gateway between loving musicals and thinking I could write a musical,” the In the Heights creator explained, noting that he saw Rent when he was 17 and witnessed his diverse community reflected on the Broadway stage. “That was when I understood I had a story to tell.”

