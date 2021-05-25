Lisa Kudrow: Shooting ‘Friends’ reunion with celebrity fans was “intimidating”

HBO Max

The upcoming Friends reunion on HBO Max will also feature appearances from some of the show’s famous fans, including David Beckham, BTS, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, and Friends star Lisa Kudrow says having those celebs in the experience made it a “little intimidating.”

“It was really thrilling, a little intimidating, and then thrilling, because they like Friends so much,” she tells Entertainment Tonight.

However Kudrow, who played Phoebe on the beloved NBC comedy, says nothing matched the feeling of reuniting with her former co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

“Shooting that, shooting any of it, being in the same room with these people and getting to hug them [was my favorite],” declared the 57-year-old actress.

While some guests, like Witherspoon appeared on the sitcom during its 10-year run from 1994-2004, others simply felt a connection to the show.

BTS’ RM, for example, says he learned to speak English from watching the show.

Friends: The Reunion will be available to stream beginning Thursday on HBO Max.

