'Little' mogul – 'black-ish' star Marsai Martin signs first-look deal with Universal

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Marsai Martin is making history at the tender age of 14.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the black-ish star has inked a first-look production deal with Universal Pictures under her company, Genius Productions. As part of the new agreement, Martin will help to develop new scripted projects for the studio.

When the ink dried, Martin became not only the youngest person to get a first-look deal at Universal, but the youngest person to get a deal at any studio in recent memory. The new arrangement comes ahead of the release of her new Universal film Little, in which Martin co-created, stars in, and executive produced.

“I am so excited for the magic I’ll be able to create and produce with Universal,” said Martin in a statement. “My goal is to show young women and girls that our voices and ideas matter and you are never too young to dream BIG!”

The first film in development under Martin’s new pact is the forthcoming comedy StepMonster. It follows a teenage girl, played by Martin, who is “adjusting to life with a new stepmother.”

Little, starring Regina Hall and Issa Rae, hits theaters April 12, 2019.