'Little Women' star Emma Watson talks her “self-partnered” status

(LONDON) — Emma Watson recently sat down with British Vogue for an honest conversation that included why she describes herself as 'self-partnered.'

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,'” the 29-year-old actress tells the magazine. “I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy…I call it being self-partnered.”

She added, however, that she’s currently embracing dating in her life. While she stays away from matchmaking apps, she said that her friends are “really good” at setting her up.

Watson stars opposite Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen and Meryl Streep in Greta Gerwig’s big screen adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, opening nationwide Christmas Day.

