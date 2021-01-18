Liv Tyler describes her “terrifying” battle with COVID-19

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — Lord of the Rings actress Liv Tyler issued a harrowing warning over the weekend about COVID-19.

Tyler, 43, penned a lengthy Instagram message to announce she tested positive for the virus, calling it “a wild two weeks.”

“I’m such a private and shy person and usually don’t share such things but this is a big one,” the SAG Award-nominee explained while sharing a photo of her snuggled up with her two youngest children, Lula Rose, 4, and Sailor Gene, 5.

“I tested positive for covid 19 on New Year’s Eve day,” she continued. “I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe. Doing everything i could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others. Suddenly on The morn of the last day of 2020… boom it took me down.”

“It comes on fast, like a locomotive,” described Tyler, adding that she had “corona light,” meaning she experienced minor symptoms that “floored me for 10 days in my bed.”

Moreover, the actress warned of the potential “emotional and psychological” toll the virus takes, adding, “It F’s with your body and mind equally. Everyday different. Being isolated in a room alone for 10 days is trippy to say the least.”

Tyler says she was quarantined during the siege of the U.S. Capitol, which she says made her feel like she was in the episode of The Twilight Zone.

“The first days of 2021 have been scary for everyone in the world,” she added, noting her children made the first days of the year better by sliding “little messages and drawings under my door.”

Tyler closed out her post by thanking “those who are working tirelessly to protect and care for others” and sending her 2.4 million followers “imaginary universal hugs.”

