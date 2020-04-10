'Live', at a distance – 'SNL' to return, with COVID distancing rules in place

NBC(NEW YORK) — Saturday Night Live is making a comeback with all new original material.

According to NBC, the material will be produced remotely as SNL practices social distancing, much in the same way Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers have been conducting their own late-night shows during the crisis.

Segments will include show regulars like “Weekend Update” alongside other original content from cast members.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shut-down in production, John Krasinski was to host the show for the first time.

SNL returns on Saturday, April 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.



