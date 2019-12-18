'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' returns tonight with classic 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times' episodes

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Tonight, a couple of classics come back to TV when ABC presents live versions of an episode of All in the Family and Good Times.

Andre Braugher stars as James Evans on the Good Times episode — the role originally played by John Amos, and he says the stories are just as relevant now as they were in the 70s.

“Part of [Good Times creator] Norman Lear’s genius is to make these stories real…so they have the generational strife, they have the racial strife, they have the societal complications and such,” he says. “And those things haven’t changed. And they still ring true for us today.”

Jay Pharoah wasn’t even alive for Good Times’ original 1970s run, but he’ll step into the role of J.J., originally played by Jimmie Walker, which he says will be a treat.

“It was surreal for me because as a kid, I grew up watching Good Times reruns, of course, because I’m not that old,” he explains.

The Good Times cast will also include Viola Davis as Florida Evans, originally played by Esther Rolle. Asante Blackk will play Michael Evans, Corinne Foxx will star as Thelma Evans and Tiffany Haddish will play Willona Woods. Jharrel Jerome has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

Also making appearances for what is described as “a show-stopping musical performance” will be black-ish‘s Anthony Anderson and the legendary Patti LaBelle.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times airs Wednesday, December 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

