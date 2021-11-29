Living jingle: Kim Fields tackles the holidays in the Great Outdoors tonight in ‘Adventures in Christmasing’

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Former Living Single star and Upshaws lead Kim Fields can be seen tonight on VH1’s holiday movie Adventures in Christmasing.

Kim co-wrote the movie, in which she stars opposite Adrian Holmes as a fish out of water.

“It’s a wonderful adventure where I play a talk show host, a very successful talk show host,” Kim explains, “and an equally successful host of a survivor adventure show invites me to be on his show. And to have a holiday adventure out in the wild.”

She adds with a laugh, “And of course, things go sideways. Things go left.”

Some of that “sideways” includes very Man Vs. Wild-like gags, including fending off wildlife and rappelling off a helicopter, a stunt the stars did themselves.

Adventures in Christmasing was directed by Bobbi Kristina‘s Rhonda Baraka, who called the shots on Kim’s last holiday movie, 2019’s You Light Up My Christmas.

Check out the movie at 9 p.m. tonight on VH1.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.