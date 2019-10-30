'Lodge 49' shuttered at AMC

AMC(LOS ANGELES) — AMC’s cult comedy-drama Lodge 49 is no longer accepting reservations.

The series, starring Wyatt Russell as an eternally optimistic surfer and former pool boy who stumbles across a ring that leads him to a mysterious, forgotten Elks-type club that changes his world, was canceled after two seasons.

Lodge 49 aired its last episode on October 18. However, Deadline reports the quirky series may be shopped around to other outlets, as it attracted a small, but loyal, cult following.

