‘Logan’, both ‘Deadpool’ movies coming to Disney+ July 22

“Deadpool” – 20th Century Fox

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Two of some of the only mainstream R-rated superhero movies, Logan and both Deadpool films, are coming to Disney+ July 22.

It’s fitting that both Hugh Jackman‘s final film in the X-Men series, the Oscar-nominated Logan, is joining the streaming service alongside Ryan Reynolds‘ red-suited Merc with the Mouth. Onscreen, Deadpool’s frenemy relationship with Wolverine mirrors that of Reynolds and his pal Jackman’s one-upmanship online.

In fact, the opening of Deadpool 2 shows the character winding up a toy immortalizing Jackman’s death scene from Logan and the first line of dialogue is Deadpool saying, “F*** Wolverine.”

Thanks to some creative editing, the two characters even share an after-credits scene in that movie, when Deadpool goes back in time and executes Ryan Reynolds‘ poorly executed original incarnation of the character, as seen in the widely panned X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

“Big fan,” he tells Jackman’s razor-clawed hero.

The Disney+ pairing didn’t escape Reynolds in real life. He posted to Instagram, “We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma,” noting alternate ratings for arguably troubling scenes in family films including The Lion King and Bambi.

Logan and the Deadpool movies will be made available thanks to parental controls that were installed when Disney+ acquired the mature-rated Netflix hero shows, including Daredevil, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones.

