Looking to finally get away? Netflix has your ticket with ‘The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals’

After the year-plus we’ve all had, no doubt you’re looking to get away, and Netflix has the getaways you’re looking for with its new series, The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals.

The trailer for the show just dropped: in it, Million Dollar Listing New York veteran Luis D. Ortiz, travel host and expert Joanna Franco, and YouTube influencer Megan Batoon travel the globe to check out the most unique places to hang your hat, from a four-story “Bird’s Nest” in the middle of a rice field in Bali to a private island in the Bahamas.

Like the show, the trailer is sumptuously shot and sure to kick your FOMO into high gear — as if being cooped up in your home for more than a year hasn’t done that already.

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals debuts Friday, June 18.

