Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli drop $9 million on new house

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA(LOS ANGELES) — Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli may be headed to the big house but not before they settle into their new one.

The former Full House star and her fashion designer husband recently purchased a $9.5 million dollar home located in Hidden Hills, California, according to People.

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom contemporary farmhouse home is nuzzled within a gated community and boasts almost 12,000 square feet of living space. Aside from the “sweeping views” and “picturesque hills” outside, their new residence has a backyard complete with a pool, spa, fire pit and BBQ station. And the inside is just as luxurious with a walk-in wine cellar, gym, & movie theatre.

The couple’s purchase comes after they sold their Bel Air home for just under $18.75 million to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen.

Loughlin and Giannulli are currently awaiting sentencing for their involvement in the college admissions scandal. In May, they both agreed to plead guilty and serve time for paying bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. Neither of them row.

If their plea agreement is approved by a judge, Loughlin will serve two months in prison, complete 100 hours of community service and pay a fine of $150,000. Giannulli will serve five months, perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine.

The couple’s next court date is set for August 21.

By Danielle Long

