Lori Loughlin reports to prison to serve two months for college admissions scheme

Paul Marotta/Getty Images(BOSTON) — Lori Loughlin began serving her two month prison sentence Friday for her role in the Varsity Blues college admissions cheating scheme, a source familiar with the case told ABC News.

The former Full House actress reported to federal prison in Dublin, CA ahead of her report date of November 19. Federal prosecutors in Boston had to sign off on the earlier reporting date provided she does not try to seek early release.

“The parties recently agreed that the defendant can report to prison on October 30, 2020, instead of on November 19, 2020,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston said. “The defendant has further agreed that, during her two month sentence, she will not seek an early release from prison on COVID-related grounds.”

Back in August, Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were sentenced to two months and five months in prison, respectively, on conspiracy charges stemming from the cheating scheme.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty May 22 of this year via video conference before a federal judge in Boston after maintaining their innocence since their March, 2019 arrest.

They had both been accused of paying Rick Singer $500,000 to get their daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade into USC as crew recruits — even though neither girl had ever rowed competitively. Singer also pleaded guilty to his role in facilitating the fraud.

By Aaron Katersky and Andrea Tuccillo

