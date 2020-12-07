Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade to tell her side of the Varsity Blues scandal on Facebook Watch’s ‘Red Table Talk’

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — On her Instagram, Olivia Jade — beauty influencer and youngest daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli — announced that she’ll be joining Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Willow’s grandmother Adrienne Banfield Norris, for a special edition of Jada’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk on Tuesday.

The sit-down will allow Olivia Jade to tell her side of the story regarding the so-called Varsity Blues college cheating scandal, for which both her parents were indicted.

“Thank you …for bringing me to the table so I can publicly share my experience for the first time,” Olivia wrote to her hosts.

Loughlin, 54, best known for her role as Aunt Becky on the ABC sitcom Full House, and Giannullo, 57, were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, along with 35 other wealthy parents — including actress Felicity Huffman — in an attempt to get their kids into prestigious colleges.

Back in August, Loughlin and Giannulli were sentenced to two months and five months in prison, respectively, on conspiracy charges stemming from the cheating scheme. Loughlin reported to federal prison in Dublin, CA on October 30, ahead of her report date of November 19.

The exclusive new episode of Red Table Talk streams Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 12 noon ET on Facebook Watch.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.