Lou Diamond Phillips pleads guilty to DWI

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for HFA(TEXAS) — La Bamba star Lou Diamond Phillips will have to lay off the booze for a while, after reportedly accepting a plea deal resulting from his DWI arrest back in November.

TMZ reports that the 56-year-old actor was sentenced to two years probation in return for entering a guilty plea, according to his lawyer.

Under terms of the probation, Phillips must, “stay sober, take a DWI education class, not enter bars or taverns, report in person to a probation officer for the first four months and use a portable device to make sure he’s not drinking alcohol,” TMZ adds.

Phillips was arrested in Portland, Texas, after asking a cop and asking for directions. The officer, suspecting he was drunk, had him take a field sobriety test, which he failed. A breathalyzer test Phillips registered a .20 blood-alcohol level — two-and-a-half times the legal limit.

