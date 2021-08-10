“Love is an open door”: Jonathan Groff officiates wedding of ‘Frozen’ director and cast member

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

It’s a love story straight from the movies as Frozen writer and director Jennifer Lee and Frozen 2 actor Alfred Molina wed in an outdoor ceremony over the weekend, with fellow Frozen star Jonathan Groffserving as the officiant.

“We did. We do,” Jennifer captioned a series of photos from the special day that show the beaming bride and groom standing under a beautiful archway adorned with flowers.

Jennifer and Alfred connected when she was directing the Frozen sequel in which the 68-year-old actor voiced the character of Agnarr, Elsa and Anna’s father and the king of Arendelle. Jonathan also returned to the franchise in the role of Kristoff.

Groff and Molina also appeared together in the 2012 Los Angeles production of the play Red, about painter Mark Rothko. In fact, Jennifer credits Jonathan for bringing the couple together.

“This beautiful, generous soul is the reason Fred and I met. We owe him the world,” Jennifer writes in an Instagram post showing the two friends in a candid moment at the wedding.

Jonathan and Alfred’s Frozen co-star, Josh Gad, also contributed to the love-fest, writing in the comments, “Oh my God!!!! Yes!!!! Congrats!!!!!! Love you both so much!”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.