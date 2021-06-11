‘Love, Victor’ stars Michael Cimino and George Sear on show’s “evolution” in season two

Greg Gayne/Hulu

Hulu’s LGBTQ teen drama Love, Victor is back for season two just in time for Pride Month. This season picks up right after Victor comes out to his parents and follows him as he learns to embrace his sexuality.

“I think that Victor’s journey this season is more about discovering what it means to be a gay man in the modern world and navigating what it means to be a gay man in a relationship and also what it means to be gay to him,” star Michael Cimino tells ABC Audio.

Cimino says it’s a story he’s proud to tell, and he hopes the positive fan reception will show others in Hollywood that there’s a market for more LGBTQ storytelling.

“It’s such an honor to know that I’m representing a community that is so underrepresented in so many different ways, and it’s like, you know, I don’t take this role lightly,” he says. “I know that this is so important to so many people, and I just want to represent the community as accurately as I possibly can.”

And that means not shying away from some more mature themes this season.

“[We] get to be a bit more sort of realistic with storytelling and tell a bit more sort of adult stories,” says George Sear, who plays Victor’s love interest Benji. “And so it’s great that the series is having that evolution.”

Season two of Love, Victor debuts today on Hulu.

