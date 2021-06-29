Lucy Hale opens up about her rescue pup, Ethel, says they were “meant to be”

Freeform/Richard Harbaugh

Lucy Hale has her hands full these days: she’s currently in London filming her upcoming psychological thriller, Ragdoll. But a few months ago, she opened her heart and home to a rescue puppy named Ethel.

Hale, 32, told ABC Audio she “randomly” crossed paths with the little white pooch, noting that the two were “meant to be.” The actress is also the dog mom of Elvis, who is five.

“The story of Ethel [is she] and her siblings were saved from a home,” the Pretty Little Liars alum explained, adding that California-based dog rescue Wagmor contacted her out of the blue about the recently rescued litter.

“I just randomly got a message, and they’re like, ‘We’re going to save these these Maltipoo puppies from a home where they just can’t be taken care of anymore. Do you want one of them?’,” Hale recalled with a smile. “They knew that I was looking for a dog like Elvis and to come across that breed and a rescue is kind of rare.”

A Maltipoo is a hybrid of a Maltese and Toy Poodle.

“I was like, ‘Well, this is kind of meant to be.’ And I went and saw her and just fell in love,” said Hale, noting Ethel is now “living her best life.”

Hale adds her heart was set on rescuing her next dog because “there’s so many amazing pets out there that need great home… There’s so many great breeds that you can find at a rescue.”

Lucy, who is a paid spokesperson for KARMA dog food, also noted Ethel’s personality “could not be more different” than Elvis’.

“He’s clearly very chill. He’s, like, falling asleep in my lap and she’s a wild child,” she grinned. “I think, eventually, they’ll be the best of friends.”

