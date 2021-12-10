Lucy Hale reveals ﻿’The Hating Game﻿’ author rallied to cast her in movie adaptation

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lucy Hale loved starring in The Hating Game and it may have something to do with playing a character that shares her name. The 32-year-old actress also revealed it wasn’t a coincidence — but fate — that allowed her to bring Lucy Hutton to life in the rom com.

“It was really hard, you know, for everyone to learn my name [on set,]” she joked to ABC Audio. “No, it was great!”

The Hating Game is based off the 2016 book of the same name and Lucy reveals author Sally Thorne, “was heavily involved in casting me” and “always said that she had me in mind when she thought about the movie.”

Lucy was “excited” to be a part of the project because she “loved that book so much,” which is why she understands fans of the book will have big expectations going in to see it on the big screen. “I hope that the people who like the book feel like we did it justice. It’s always hard to get everything right, but I feel like we did a good job,” she expressed. “The script was just a blast.”

The Pretty Little Liars star also opens up about her love of rom coms, saying she finds them “comforting” to watch because “You always know you’re going to get your happy ending that you’re looking for. You can, like, ease into watching it.”

The Hating Game, also starring Austin Stowell, is now playing in theaters.

