Ludacris responds to hilarious “Fast and Furious” highway sign

Someone at the Virginia Department of Transportation definitely has a sense of humor. In an attempt to encourage safe driving over the weekend, the VDOT posted out a traffic message on one of their electronic highway signs, which stated, “Driving Fast and Furious? That’s Ludacris.”

It didn’t take long for the message to go viral, with Fast & Furious star Ludacris taking note and sharing it on his own Instagram.

“Virginia I Love You Back! Can’t Believe this is real. Should this s*** be on every highway,” he wrote, adding a laughing emoji. “#f9 #nowthatsludicrous.”

The VDOT later responded to Ludacris’ post, writing, “We hope this made your weekend travel a little more entertaining @ludacris.”

“Drive safe this weekend, friends!,” they added.

The fun exchange comes after Ludacris’ new film F9, also starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson, earned an estimated $70 million after opening in theaters on Friday.

