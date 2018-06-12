“Luke Cage” villains ante up in new season two trailer

Netflix/Sarah Shatz(NEW YORK) — A second trailer for season two of Marvel’s Luke Cage has officially dropped, and it shows two of Harlem’s most notorious villains gearing up for war.

“You don’t need to be bulletproof to be a superhero,” warns the villainous Mariah Dillard, played by Alfre Woodard. “Black women have always had superpowers. Turning pain into progress. Harlem doesn’t need a hero, it needs a queen.”

In addition to Mariah Dillard, Harlem faces another major threat: Bushmaster, played by Mustafa Shakir. He’s a man determined to take down Mariah and reclaim Harlem — and is also willing to take out Mike Colter’s Luke Cage, if he decides to stand in his way.

Luke Cage also stars Simone Missick, Theo Rossi, Gabrielle Dennis and Rosario Dawson. Season two premieres on Netflix June 22.

[embedded content]

