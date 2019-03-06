Luke Perry's daughter says she's “grateful for all the love” after her father's death

ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — A day after Luke Perry’s death, his 18-year-old daughter, Sophie Perry, broke her silence in an emotional Instagram post, thanking everyone for the outpouring of love in the wake of the tragedy.

Perry died on Monday at the age of 52 following a stroke days earlier in Los Angeles, California. Sophie was among those by his side when he passed.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me,” Sophie wrote on Instagram. “Everything is happening so fast.”

She goes on: “I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.”

The post continues: “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Perry was best-remembered as teen heartthrob Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210. More recently, he played Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, on the hit CW show Riverdale.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.