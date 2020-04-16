'Machete' star Danny Trejo donates hundreds of meals to hospital workers

ABC Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — Actor and entrepreneur Danny Trejo is making sure overworked hospital staff remain fed during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating hundreds of meals on Wednesday to his local hospital.

The Machete actor posted a video of himself delivering a sizable amount of warm meals to the staff at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in Los Angeles.

The 75-year-old, who owns the restaurant chain Trejo’s Tacos, prepared hundreds of bowls filled with piping hot chicken, steak asada, carnitas and more for the hardworking nurses, doctors and various staff at the hospital.

“Right now I’m at Verdugo Hills Hospital, I’m sitting with the real angels of Los Angels right now,” the actor — while wearing a face mask — introduced in the 10-minute video. “All the people that are really on the front lines.”

He humbly added, “We’re just here […] bringing some food, but really, they’re the ones saving lives.”

One of the medical staff members on hand to accept the donation expressed his profound appreciation for Trejo’s selflessness, saying that “he’s always been there supporting the community and he’s doing it again.”

The video showed off the impressive spread of food, showing hundreds of bowls and boxes occupying several tables that required nearly a dozen volunteers to set up.

Later, that same medical staff member that joined Trejo at the start of the video said the actor helped get everyone “excited again and to keep fighting on.”

The Desperado actor concluded by rallying his fans to “support the doctors and nurses!”

