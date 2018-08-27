Mahershala Ali takes the reins of HBO's third season of 'True Detective'

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar winner for Moonlight, Mahershala Ali, takes over the reigns for the third season of HBO’s limited crime series True Detective.

A trailer for the show released on Sunday shows a montage of Ali’s character, Arkansas state police detective Wayne Hayes, at different stages of his life, obsessing over the same case.

In a voiceover, he says, “Before you ever knew me, I wasn’t scared much…Things I’ve seen, things I know, wouldn’t do anything but cause harm. My whole brain’s a bunch of missing pieces.” He continues, “This case is more haunting than anything. I want to know the whole story.”

True Detective season 3 premieres January 2019.

