'Making a Murderer 2' debuts on Netflix October 19

Netflix(NEW YORK) — If you couldn’t get enough of Making a Murderer, here’s news you’ve been waiting for. Season two of the Netflix documentary series debuts October 19.

Making a Murderer 2 picks up where the first season, which launched in 2015, left off — the controversial Wisconsin conviction and incarceration of Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach. Avery had already been exonerated in 2003 in the sexual assault and attempted murder of another woman after serving 18 years in prison for it.

Making a Murderer Part 2 will take “an in-depth look at the high-stakes post-conviction process, exploring the emotional toll the process takes on all involved,” according to Netflix.

The ten-episode first season of Making a Murderer debuted on Netflix in December 2015 and was both a commercial and critical hit.

