'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' tops the box office with a disappointing $36 million

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney(NEW YORK) — It wasn’t the big weekend Disney had predicted for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, but the film still managed to topple Joker with an estimated $36 million haul. The sequel to 2014’s Maleficent, starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning, reprising their roles from the first film, delivered almost half the $69.4 million the studio had predicted.

Overseas, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil brought in an estimated $117 million, bringing its worldwide totals to $153 million. Disney is the parent company of ABC Audio.

This weekend’s other major release, Zombieland: Double Tap, finished on the higher end of expectations, earning an estimated $26.7 million for a third place finish. The sequel to the surprise 2009 horror zombie apocalypse cult hit, featuring the original cast Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone, topped the $24.7 million debut of its predecessor.

Joker, in its third week of release, slipped to second place with an estimated $29.2 million haul. The film added an estimated $77.8 million overseas, for a global total that of $737 million.

In fourth place was the animated adaptation of The Addams Family, collecting an estimated $16.05 in its second week of release.

Rounding out the top five was Gemini Man, grabbing an estimated $8.5 million in its second week of release.

In limited release, the horror film The Lighthouse, starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, opened strong with an estimated $419,764 from eight theaters. Likewise, Jojo Rabbit, the World War II satire written, directed and starring Taika Waititi [TIE-ka Wah-TEET-ee], along with Scarlett Johansson, had an impressive opening weekend, with an estimated $350,000 from just five locations. It led all other newcomers with a $70,000 per theater average.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, $36 million

2. Joker, $29.2 million

3. Zombieland 2: Double Tap, $26.7 million

4. The Addams Family, $16.05 million

5. Gemini Man, $8.5 million

6. Abominable, $3.5 million

7. Downton Abbey, $3.08 million

8. Judy, $2.55 million

9. Hustlers, $2.05 million

10. It: Chapter Two, $1.5 million

