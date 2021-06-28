Margaret Cho says she’s forgiven Jay Leno for his past anti-Asian jokes

Freeform/Nicole Wilder

Margaret Cho says she is “pleased” that Jay Leno has apologized for using Asians as punchline.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly on Sunday, the Good on Paper expressed that she holds no ill will toward the former Tonight Show host.

“Frankly, Asian jokes go over my head because I’ve heard so many of them. I do a noise-canceling thing with them,” Cho, 52, said. “For him to step up and take respon­sibility is very meaningful.”

The actress continued that she was “pleased with his response” and continued, “I accept apologies.”

Cho added that she will next appear on Jay Leno’s Garage, explaining that she booked her appearance “quite a while ago.”

In March, Leno said during a discussion with Media Action Network for Asian Americans (MANAA) that his past jokes were “wrong.”

According to Variety, Leno addressed his past remarks and explained, “I do not consider this particular case to be another example of cancel culture but a legitimate wrong that was done on my part. MANAA has been very gracious in accepting my apology. I hope that the Asian American community will be able to accept it as well, and I hope I can live up to their expectations in the future.”

