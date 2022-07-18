Marilyn Monroe’s wardrobe items, Captain America’s shield sell for a mint at Hollywood auction

Julien’s Auctions/TCM

Some Marvel movie fan shelled out $200K just to own Captain America’s mighty shield — and it’s not even vibranium in real life.

The hero prop wielded by Chris Evans in 2012’s The Avengers was just one of the items sold when the hammer fell at Julien’s Auctions and TCM’s “Hollywood Legends” auction over the weekend.

Other items that fetched a pretty penny were a Stormtrooper helmet worn on screen in 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, which sold for $192,000, and a cape worn by Christopher Reeve in Superman III, which was sold for $51,200.

But the biggest seller of the event was Marilyn Monroe‘s gown and headpiece from 1954’s There’s No Business Like Show Business; the ensemble scored $218,750.

Other items snatched up from the auction included Audrey Hepburn‘s tweed Givenchy outfit from 1961’s Breakfast at Tiffany‘s, which went for $156,250; Chris Hemsworth‘s Mjolnir hammer from 2013’s Thor: The Dark World seemed a bargain in comparison, selling for $51,200.

