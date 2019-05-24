Mario Batali's accuser is “grateful” sexual assault case is moving forward

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Food Bank of New York City(BOSTON) — A woman who accused Mario Batali of sexually assaulting her in 2017 says she is “grateful” the disgraced celebrity chef is being charged for the incident.

In a statement on Thursday, the attorney for Natali Tene’s said she’s “grateful that the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office in Boston has chosen to go forward in prosecuting Mario Batali on criminal charges of sexually assaulting her. In doing so, the DA’s Office has taken a strong stance in advocating on behalf of our client.”

Tene’s lawyer adds that Batali abused his celebrity status by convincing Natali to take a ‘selfie’ with him in a Boston restaurant, during which the TV personality kissed and groped her against her will.

“The criminal charges brought against him are independent of the ongoing civil lawsuit,” the statement continues. “Mr. Batali must be held accountable criminally and civilly for his despicable acts.”

Batali will face arraignment in Boston Municipal Court on Friday on a charge of indecent assault and battery.

In August, Tene, 28, claimed Batali forcibly kissed and groped her at a Boston restaurant in April 2017.

This will be the first criminal charge he has faced. Police in New York investigated Batali, but ultimately did not charge him.

Batali announced in March that he was stepping away from his restaurant empire amid several accusations from women.

