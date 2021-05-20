Mario Lopez says dads deserve to be spoiled, not “get the shaft” on Father’s Day

D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

With Father’s Day fast approaching, Mario Lopez hopes dads don’t “get the shaft” with gifts this year, compared to what moms received on Mother’s Day. The Saved by the Bell star asserts dads should be spoiled, too.

“I feel fathers get the shaft when it comes to Father’s Day,” Lopez noted to ABC Audio with a laugh, adding, “It’s always one of my favorite days.”

The actor shares Gia, 10, Dominic, 7, and Santino, 1, with wife Courtney Laine Mazza, who he says “go all out” to make him feel special on Father’s Day.

Lopez, 47, admits he does make it easy for his family to buy him presents, revealing, “I make it pretty known about what I want… I love a good cologne. I love bottles of wine. I love cigars, I love food certificates, massages… You give me that stuff and I’m good to go!”

That is why he partnered with Amazon Launchpad and curated his very own Father’s Day gift guide to make sure every dad feels special on their big day.

The television personality says his gift guide “allows you to discover unique gifts and cool everyday items” that one can purchase from small brands and businesses that may be struggling to get back on their feet because of the events of last year.

“I’m all about supporting these small businesses and have a lot of family that have small businesses. And I think, especially on the heels of this pandemic… they could really use the support,” Lopez noted.

Beyond hoping that his three little ones allow him “to sleep in” on June 20, Lopez revealed his most precious Father’s Day was the year he first became a dad.

“Just the reality of being a dad is the best role I’ve ever had,” he gushed.

