Mark Hamill, Kathy Bates among “The Big Bang Theory” finale guest stars

Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — Looks like The Big Bang Theory wedding of Jim Parsons’ Sheldon and Mayim Bialik’s Amy will have a star-studded guest list.

According to USA Today, the CBS comedy’s upcoming season 11 finale – featuring the couple’s long-awaited nuptials – will include guest appearances by Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates and Teller of magic duo Penn & Teller.

Returning guest stars will include Laurie Metcalf as Sheldon’s mother and Wil Wheaton as Sheldon’s sometime-nemesis. Jerry O’Connell will also reportedly be playing Sheldon’s brother, Georgie.

The finale airs May 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The Big Bang Theory will be returning for a 12th season.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.