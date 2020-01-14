Mark Hamill quits Facebook, accuses Zuckerberg of valuing profit over truthfulness

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Actor Mark Hamill announced that he quit Facebook and explained in a fiery tweet it that he vehemently disagrees with CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s policies.

The Star Wars star tweeted to his 3.6 million followers on Sunday that he deleted his Facebook account and accused Zuckerberg, whom he says he’s “disappointed” in, for valuing “profits more than truthfulness.”

“I know this is a big “Who Cares?” for the world at large, but I’ll sleep better at night,” Hamill concluded.

By Monday evening, his tweet garnered over 168,000 likes and more than 19,000 retweets.

Facebook announced last week that it would remove deepfakes, or video or audio that has been altered to depict a person doing something they never did or saying something they never said, on its platform ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The new policy will apply to ads as well, including those released by politicians.

But, a blog post written by Facebook director of product management Rob Leathern on Thursday reiterated the company’s intent to continue to let freedom of expression reign.

“We have based ours on the principle that people should be able to hear from those who wish to lead them, warts and all, and that what they say should be scrutinized and debated in public,” Leathern wrote.

