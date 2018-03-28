Mark Hamill says his late “Star Wars” co-star Carrie Fisher is always “looking over me”

ABC/Paula Lobo(NEW YORK) — It’s been more than a year since the world suddenly lost Carrie Fisher at the age of 60.

But her Star Wars co-star and “space twin,” Mark Hamill, says she is still looking over him since her death in late 2016.

It took a few days for Hamill to notice but on the wall in his London hotel room was a piece of art featuring a caricature wearing what looked like Princess Leia’s famous buns. It wasn’t clear if the artwork was actually tied to Star Wars or not.

“And I thought, ‘She’s been looking over me the whole time,'” Hamill explained Tuesday on The View. He added, “That’s the feeling, she’s always with us.”

Hamill regaled The View hosts with other stories involving the late actress.

In one instance, Hamill talked about Fisher’s reaction when the gang all found out they would be coming back for another Star Wars trilogy.

Star Wars creator George Lucas told Fisher, Hamill and Harrison Ford that there was a new trilogy happening and if they didn’t want to do it, they wouldn’t recast their characters.

“Carrie went [immediately] ‘I’m in!’” Hamill said. “I was like [stoic], but inside I’m like [freaking out]. I said, ‘Carrie, Poker face! … You have to play hard to get.'”

He added, “She understood how you have to embrace the real estate you occupy. She came to see me on Broadway [years ago], and said what’s with your B.S. bio … you don’t even mention the movies by name.”

“She said I’m Princess Leia, you’re Luke Skywalker, get used to it and get over yourself,” he added.

